SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has announced the Philippines as its second stop on the “Hope” tour.

The Tabernacle Choir announced earlier in the year they would be embarking on a new tour pattern with shorter stops multiple times per year rather than a months-long tour, every two years in one region, as they have in the past. This will allow the choir to be more visible globally and reach as many people as possible with its music.

In June, the choir spent a week in Mexico City on the first leg of the “Hope” tour and will be in the Philippines from February 20 to 29.

Choir Director Mack Wilberg sees these shorter stops as a way for the choir to not only reach more people but to follow through on their messages of hope and God’s love as their tour name denotes. He sees the power that music can have in its commonalities.

“Music is a universal language and can transcend cultural and language boundaries,” said Mack Wilberg, the Choir’s music director. “We hope our musical message of hope will be felt in the hearts of the Filipino people.”

The choir will host guest artists from the Philippines performing numbers that reflect the musicality of the country. The choir reports that of their international audiences, the Philippines has one of the highest numbers of viewers for the choir’s weekly broadcast of Music & the Spoken Word.

Over the next four years, the choir will travel twice a year for these shorter stops. It still plans opportunities for the choir and orchestra members to engage in service activities and their concerts are typically free. Information on venues and free tickets to the concerts will be available at a later date.