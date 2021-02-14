Syracuse woman dies while hiking at Antelope Island State Park, Friday

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died after hiking in Antelope Island, Friday.

According to official reports, 40-year-old Samantha Weigel of Syracuse died due to injuries sustained while hiking at Antelope Island State Park.

Officials say Weigel was dropped off at the marina of Antelope Island State Park on February 12, around 6:30 a.m. It is believed by investigators, Weigel had plans to hike the area throughout the day and then reunite with her family later that afternoon in the Frary Peak area.

“When Weigel did not arrive at the predetermined time, friends and family conducted a quick search of the area before calling for help,” informs Devan Chavez, Public Affairs Manager & Lead PIO for the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation.

Around 6 p.m., state park rangers, and staff, the Utah Dept. of Public Safety, and Davis County Search and Rescue began searching for Weigel. A DPS helicopter was also dispatched to assist.

According to officials, Weigel’s body was discovered in the Split Rock and Elephant Head area of the island around 7 p.m. The retrieval was completed approximately four hours later.

The medical examiner also arrived and determined that foul play was not involved.

“While the incident remains under investigation at this time, it appears Weigel had sustained serious head and neck injuries while on her hike…The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to Weigel’s friends and family,” Chavez adds. “We would also like to thank all the agencies and staff who assisted in the search and recovery efforts.”