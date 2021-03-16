Syracuse teen paralyzed by drunk driver helps kick off UHP’s St. Patrick’s Day DUI Blitz

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse teenager who was paralyzed by a drunk driver will help kick off the Utah Highway Patrol’s St. Patrick’s day DUI blitz.

Sarah Frei knows the serious, life-altering consequences of impaired driving first-hand as she was in a vehicle that was hit head-on by a drunk driver in July 2020.

Of the four teens in the vehicle, troopers say Sarah’s injuries were the most serious and resulted in paralysis and the amputation of both of her legs.

On St.Patrick’s Day, as the Utah Highway Patrol holds its first in-person DUI blitz since early 2020, Sarah will attend to remind the Troopers of the importance of stopping impaired drivers before they can hurt innocent people out on the roads with them.

Utah House Bill 47 – called “Sarah’s Bill” – passed during the 2021 Legislative Session and requires those charged with certain DUI offenses to stay in jail before their trial if death or serious injuries occurred and releasing the person would pose a danger to the community.

On March 15, the driver who hit Sarah and her friends pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI and two counts of misdemeanor DUI, according to troopers.

In an effort to prevent alcohol-related crashes and keep everyone on Utah’s roads safe, troopers say they will be out in full force this Wednesday night to deter, detect and, remove impaired drivers from Utah’s roads.

They’ll do this with the addition of over 50 DUI enforcement shifts worked over St. Patrick’s Day.

Troopers say, “if your St. Patrick’s Day plans include celebrating with a green beer or any other alcoholic beverage, don’t rely on luck to get you home safely – plan for a safe and sober ride home.”

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers say they will be conducting a DUI Blitz in Salt Lake County and law enforcement officers throughout the state will be conducting extra DUI patrols looking for anyone who chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking.

According to troopers, traffic crash data shows that the rate of alcohol-related crashes increases in Utah on St. Patrick’s Day.

Over the last four years, there has been an average of 22 alcohol-related crashes in Utah on St. Patrick’s Day, according to troopers.

Additional DUI shifts will kick off with a DUI Blitz starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday night in Murray.