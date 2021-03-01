Syracuse Police Department warns of phone scam

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – The Syracuse Police Department is reminding the public that they will never contact you over the phone claiming that there is a warrant out for your arrest.

According to a post on the Syracuse Police Department Facebook page, the department has received multiple reports of a scam involving someone making a phone call saying they are from the Syracuse Police Department and have warrants for their arrest. The scammer then says that the warrants will only go away if you pay them in Bitcoin.

“If this happens to you, please hang up and call the police,” SPD advised in a Facebook post.

Reporting the phone call will allow the department to investigate and prevent you from becoming a victim of the scam.

“The Syracuse Police Departmentwill contact you and ask for money,” the department added in the Facebook post.