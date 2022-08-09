SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front

Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the United States Department of Justice, prosecutors presented evidence that Flynn worked with others to sell $720,000 dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and heroin along the Wasatch Front.

Prosecutors also showed that Flynn traded 16 weapons, 6 of which were stolen, in exchange for drugs.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10.