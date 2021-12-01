Switchpoint Community Resource Center asking for help during holidays

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – As the holidays are approaching, leaders at Switchpoint Community Resource Center in St. George, the only homeless shelter in Washington County, are asking for help as they continue to operate at capacity.

Joni Drake is homeless. She’s lived in her car for years but says she couldn’t afford to pay rent on disability.

“I rolled my car, I lost my dog, I lost everything I ever owned, I lost the car, but what I did get out of it, was Switchpoint,” says Drake.

She’s living at Switchpoint, but not for much longer, Drake says she’s finally getting a place she can afford with help from the shelter.

“It gave me an address, with an address you can do almost anything you want to do, it’s provided me a bed every single night, it’s provided me food, it’s provided me people to talk to weekly, about how things are going,” she says.

“We were full before Thanksgiving and we have seen quite the uptick since the temperatures are dropping,” says Kristen Clark, the Operations Director at Switchpoint.

Clark says they’re in need of supplies as they are running at capacity and have to turn some people away.

“Things like sleeping bags, warm winter coats for guys and ladies and children, socks gloves, beanies, anything to keep individuals warm, when they’re unable to come into shelter,” says Clark.

Clark says monetary donations are important as they have limited storage, and several volunteers are needed.

“We’re not looking for handouts, we’re looking for hands up. Stop looking at us like we’re a disease, we’re not a disease, we’re human, you know tell us ‘Merry Christmas,’” says Drake.

