SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Swig may start being featured at a Megaplex Theatres near you after the Larry H. Miller Company (LHM Company) purchased a majority stake in the dirty soda company.

Beginning in 2023, LHM Company said it will begin offering a “Swig experience” in LHM Megaplex Theatres, including both companies accepting refillable Swig tumblers and Megaplex Theatres mugs at the price of the location providing the refill for a limited time.

The LHM Company purchased its stake from the Savory Fund – a leading private equity firm that focuses on food and beverage concepts. Savory Fund, as well as Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and business partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder, will reportedly retain a significant minority ownership in Swig.

“I am proud to invest in Swig, a business founded by a woman whose approach to community building aligns with ours,” said Gail Miller, Owner of the LHM Company. “Nicole [Tanner] and the team are invested in their leaders and employees, and their values are strongly reflected in their everyday operations.”

Tanner originally found Swig in St. George in downtown alongside her husband in 2010 and saw rapid growth during the pandemic. The “drive-by” drink shop sells soda “mocktails” featuring a variety of different flavor profiles.

“I’ve always known Swig is special,” said Tanner. “I’ve seen its impact not only in the incredible growth but also in the faces of the customers who come through out drive-thru everyday. We have become part of people’s lives and their hearts.”