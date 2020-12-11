SWAT team responds to domestic violence incident in Sunset

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The SWAT team is on the scene of a domestic violence incident in Sunset on Friday evening.
Deputies say the incident is ongoing and located in the 1800 block of North and 200 West In Sunset.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident. ABC4 News has a crew heading to the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.
