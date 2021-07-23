UPDATE: One in custody after West Jordan SWAT standoff

West Jordan Police can be seen outside a home where shots were reportedly fired Friday morning. (ABC4)

FRIDAY 7/23/2021 11:51 a.m.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been taken into custody after a standoff in West Jordan Friday morning.

Multiple agencies were called to a home along Decora Way after shots were reportedly fired.

Authorities tell ABC4 the man inside a home did not want to come out peacefully, and at least one car was “shot out.”

Police appear to be processing a second scene, according to crews on scene.

One person in handcuffs was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

ORIGINAL STORY: SWAT standoff reported in West Jordan

FRIDAY 7/23/2021 10:16 a.m.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities and a SWAT team are responding to a standoff in West Jordan.

The incident has been reported along Decora Way, not far from the South Valley Regional Airport.

West Jordan SWAT standoff (ABC4)

West Jordan SWAT standoff (ABC4)

West Jordan Police can be seen outside a home where shots were reportedly fired Friday morning. (ABC4)

In the slideshow of photos above, you can see multiple units parked within a residential area. It is currently unclear which residence officers are focused on.

Authorities tell ABC4 crews were called to one home after reports of shots fired Friday morning.

If you live in the area, you are asked to remain in your home. Others are asked to avoid the neighborhood at this time.

Few details are known at this time; ABC4 has a crew on scene working to gather information.

On Tuesday, police were called to a residence near Redwood Road in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival, officers were able to make contact with the suspect, who then fired several shots at police.

Officers were able to take cover and return fire. Eventually, police and a SWAT team were able to gain access to the residence, where they found 42-year-old Nevada Escholt dead.

Court records show Escholt was charged with three counts of aggravated assault; intoxication; and purchasing, transferring, possessing, or using a dangerous weapon by a restricted person in May after he allegedly threatening people he thought were part of a rival gang with a knife. After being taken into custody for that incident, authorities say Escholt tried to kick and headbutt staff members.

Escholt was charged Tuesday with tampering with a witness and retaliating against a witness or victim. According to court documents, Escholt allegedly used a Facebook account with an alias to message a victim.

More details about the incident are expected to be released in the coming days.