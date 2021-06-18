SWAT stand off in Magna leads to one arrest

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Friday, a tense morning in a Magna neighborhood. A nearly four-hour SWAT stand off leads to a man being taken into custody.

Police responded to a home on West Gardenia Circle in Magna.

The Unified Police Department says 30-year-old Gleymore Valanzuela barricaded himself inside a garage with a gun.

Police responded to the home on reports of shots fired just before 3 a.m.

Police tried to find Valazuela who was hiding in the garage.

After several hours of negotiating with him to come out Valanzuela surrendered..

Police say no one was injured.

We spoke to one neighbor who describes what it was like waking up to all the commotion this morning.

“What woke me up was the two flash grenades, the second one woke me up, I looked out there in our circle and swat was here,” neighbor Sterling Henson said.

The number of barricaded subjects are on the rise in Magna.

UPD says this is the fourth SWAT stand off in Magna this year, total there have been eleven. In 2020, UPD responded to 15 barricaded subjects, two of which were in Magna.

Henson describes this neighborhood as otherwise pretty quiet.

Valanzuela is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail.