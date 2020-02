REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News/East Idaho News) - New surveillance video and information from an Idaho storage company shows the mother of two missing children abandon a storage unit full of their clothes, sporting equipment, and pictures before she left town and went to Hawaii with her new husband.

According to ABC4's content partner, East Idaho News, managers of Self Storage Plus in Rexburg decided to release their surveillance video of Lori Daybell's visits to her storage unit between October 1st and November 24th in hopes of helping investigators with their timeline.