Swastika graffiti found on building at Dimple Dell Park

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A graffiti of a swastika was found painted on the wall of a building inside a Sandy park but police say they have no leads in the case.

Sgt. Clayton Swenson with the Sandy Police Department says the incident was reported on February 27 around 9 a.m. Police added that it was reported as a suspicious circumstance.

Former Utah legislator Patrice Arent tweeted a photo of the graffiti damage at Dimple Dell Park.

Sadly, I was just informed that this was discovered by Sandy City Police over the weekend on an addition to a Pioneer Homestead in Dimple Dell Park. #HolocaustEducation #AJC #ADL pic.twitter.com/o4fwEdSmoB — Patrice Arent (@PatriceArent) March 1, 2021

There is an abandoned building at Dimple Dell Park, which is owned by Salt Lake County. Officers responded and found some graffiti that was unintelligible including graffiti that looked like a swastika.

Officers say they have no suspect information and have no idea how long the graffiti has been there, however “it does not seem that this occurred recently”.

Sgt. Swenson says because they do not have any suspect information or leads, there is not an active investigation.

Anyone that has information about the incident is asked to call the police at (801) 568-7200.