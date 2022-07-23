WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was trying to jump start his SUV when it took off in reverse and slammed into a West Valley City apartment building, police say.

The West Valley City Police Dept. (WVCPD) reports that the incident occurred early Friday morning in the 3600 S. block of 4200 W.

The man “didn’t realize the vehicle was in reverse,” according to WVCPD.

The SUV reportedly reversed across the street and hit a resident of the building, knocking her down and causing her to break her arm.

Authorities say the SUV wasn’t going faster than 15 mph.

The woman was hospitalized, and her apartment, along with her neighbor’s apartment, both suffered minor damage.

No further information is currently available.