ROY, Utah (ABC4) – One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after an SUV crashed through the side of a salon in Roy on Tuesday.

Roy City Police and Fire responded to the crash at a salon located near 1900 west and 4800 south. Police say an elderly woman ran her white SUV into the north side of the business, causing severe damage to the building.

The building was reportedly occupied by employees and customers at the time of the crash. One person inside the building was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman driving the SUV was not injured.

(Image Courtesy of Roy City Police)

(Image Courtesy of Roy City Police)

(Image Courtesy of Roy City Police)

Police say they are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No other details have been provided.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update the story as more information becomes available.