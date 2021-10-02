SUU not mandating vaccines, breaking Utah university trends

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Southern Utah University has announced it will not be mandating vaccines for its students.

University officials say they’ve discussed and debated amongst campus leadership regarding the issue before arriving at this decision.

“Based on our ongoing conversations with campus leadership, as well as with public health officials, local leaders, and members of the state legislature, one thing is very clear: this is a complicated issue!,” says SUU officials. “While we all share a common goal of health and safety, there are differing opinions and factors to consider in how we best reach that goal.”

Although the university is not mandating vaccines, they are still encouraging staff and students to get vaccinated and practice health and safety protocols. Wearing face coverings while indoors is still strongly encouraged by officials at this time.

“We also plead with you to wear masks indoors and in classroom settings,” campus officials say. “We know the best way to remain open and keep campus safe is to follow public health guidelines, including vaccination, mask usage, testing, social-distancing, and proper health hygiene.”

This announcement breaks the recent trend by other Utah universities mandating vaccines for students in the coming year including The University of Utah, Utah State University, Weber State, Davis Technical College, and Utah Valley University.

University officials say this announcement may change depending on new health information in the future.

SUU is currently hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics on campus through December.

Officials are still encouraging staff and students to practice social distancing, wearing face coverings, getting tested, and self-isolating if they contract COVID-19.