SUU celebrates graduates of 2021

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Graduates were able to walk on stage for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic at Southern Utah University.

According to SUU, in an effort to promote COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, two commencement ceremonies were held to honor the 2,361 graduates of the Class of 2021.

Officials say both ceremonies featured an address from Utah businesswoman and philanthropist Gail Miller.

“This mountaintop you stand on today allows you to see forever and now you have fresh

choices to make,” adds Miller. “This is the crest from which you will make those important decisions that will literally shape the future: yours, mine, and quite possibly the future of the whole world. There is nothing as constant as change and you can be the change you want the world to see.”

According to the Southern Utah University, the class of 2021 came to SUU from 36 countries, 40 U.S. states, and all 29 Utah counties.

“You will have wonderful moments, glorious triumphs, beautiful relationships, and indescribable joys. But these are only made possible by overcoming difficulties. Happiness is meaningless

to a person who has never been sad. Sunrise always follows darkness. Winter eventually always gives way to spring. And today—it is spring. It is your spring. Enjoy it,” shares SUU President Scott L Wyatt.

Graduates were awarded 596 master’s degrees, 1,473 bachelor’s degrees and 276 associate degrees during the ceremonies.

