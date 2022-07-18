SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A local government official recently received suspicious mail containing a powdery substance and now Utah lawmakers are being warned.

Sergent Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4 that the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Information and Analysis Center emailed house lawmakers Monday stating that they’re aware of the incident.

Currently, the FBI is investigating the incident.

In a statement to ABC4, FBI spokesperson Sandra Baker said:

“I can tell you that we responded to the call of a suspicious letter last week and determined it did not pose a threat. I’m not able to comment any further.”

No other details about the case has been released.