SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that was left on the road near a hotel in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the suspicious item, a backpack, was discovered near the area of 1345 South Foothill Drive around 8:36 p.m.

Roads were shut down along Foothill Drive from 1300 South to 2300 East while parts of a nearby hotel were evacuated out of precaution. While investigating, police obtained surveillance camera footage showing the suspect, an unidentified male, “quickly putting down a backpack, positioning it in a suspicious manner and then immediately leaving.”

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police)

Members of the Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) and SLCPD Airport Division’s K-9 Squad responded to the scene for assistance.

After safely obtaining the backpack using two robots, officers determined there was no explosive threat — only personal items were discovered inside the bag.

After the scene was cleared, all evacuations were lifted and nearby roads were reopened by 1:07 a.m. early Friday morning.

Authorities are still investing the incident and are regarding the case as a “suspicious circumstance.”

Police are asking anyone who has information on the man who dropped off the backpack to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-99097.