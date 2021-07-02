‘Suspicious’ house fire in South Salt Lake causes over $50k in property damage

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in custody after a house fire in South Salt Lake that investigators are calling “suspicious.”

According to Chief Terry Addison with the South Salt Lake Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area of Claybourne Ave. in South Salt Lake for reports of a house fire around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening. Additional fire crews were also called in due to heat issues.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke and flames had breached through to the outside of the home.

No one was home at the time the fire broke out, leading officials to investigate the situation as “suspicious.”

The fire caused heavy damage to the inside of the home, which Chief Addison estimates to be in the range of $50,000 to $60,000 in damages.

After speaking to neighbors and other witnesses of the fire, police took a man believed to have been involved with the fire into custody for questioning, Addison tells ABC4.

His identity has not been released.

The Red Cross has been contacted in order to help the homeowner who has been displaced by the fire.

All in all, it only took them about 10 to 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, Addison says. The cause is still under investigation.