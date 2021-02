NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are warning the public of a new possible scam circulating around the city of Nephi, Sunday.

On February 7, the Nephi Police Department is asking the public to stay vigilant as there is an alleged group attempting to sell solar panel and inspect roofs around the city.

According to officials, this alleged group has not received a permit from the city nor has gone under any form of background checks.

The Nephi Police Department urges potential buyers to be aware.