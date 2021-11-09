‘Suspicious’ fire found at old Salt Lake City Sears

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities are calling a fire that broke out at the old Sears building in Salt Lake City ‘suspicious,’ adding that an investigating is now underway.

While responding to an unrelated call, Salt Lake City Police came across a fire burning against the building on State Street between 700 and 800 South.

Salt Lake City Fire was called in and quickly extinguished the blaze. SLCPD shared these photos, seen in the slideshow below, of crews at work. While no flames can be seen in the pictures, it appears crews used a ladder truck to check the roof of the building.

Authorities say the suspicious fire is now under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.