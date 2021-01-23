‘Suspicious’ fire erupts in Salt Lake City, Officials investigate Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Firefighters are currently on scene of a ‘suspicious’ fire out of Salt Lake City, Saturday.

On January 23, Salt Lake City Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of an apartment complex near 360 south and 400 west for reports of a fire that started around 1 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were quickly confined by a couple of sprinklers; only affecting two units.

According to the department, there are no other reported injuries besides two individuals who were assessed for smoke inhalation on scene.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area as the roadway will remain closed for further investigation.

Sources also share that a suspect has allegedly been taken into custody.

