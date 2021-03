OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden City Police are investigating a suspicous death at a grocery store Monday morning.

Lt. Brian Eynon tells ABC4 they are investigating the death at Super Groceries on North Monroe Street.

ABC4’s Jordan Verdadeiro is on scene. Crime scene tape can be seen around the store with an officer and an investigation unit in the parking lot.

Few other details are available at this time. ABC4 will continue to provide updates on air and online as they become available.