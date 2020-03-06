Suspicious activity surrounding ‘Bible study group’ reported to U of U campus police

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – University of Utah Police alerted the campus community to recent reports of suspicious activity.

In an alert posted to alert.utah.edu, police said they received a report of individuals inviting a student to attend a Bible study group in the Union in the middle of the night. Over the past month, police said female students have been approached by individuals about joining a Bible study group, believed to be part of the “God the Mother” group.

“This group has been named in an online hoax about human trafficking, but these reports have been unsubstantiated. Similar behavior has occurred on college campuses across the nation for several years and has not been connected to any criminal activity,” said U of U police in its statement Thursday evening.

Police are continuing to investigate the reports, but they said they have no evidence that these incidents are connected to human trafficking or any other illegal activity.

Officers are working to find and identify the individuals involved to “learn more about their intentions and discuss their approaches.” Anyone who has information about this or who witnesses suspicious behavior or feels concern for their safety should contact police immediately at 801-585-2677.

