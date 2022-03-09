SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Three suspects are on the loose after robbing a South Salt Lake gas station on Sunday, March 6.

South Salt Lake Police say the robbery took place at a Maverik located at 514 West 3900.

Police say there are three suspects involved — two males, one female. One male was the driver, another male was the passenger and the female was also the passenger. The male passenger is the suspect involved in the aggravated robbery.

(Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Officials say when the suspect entered the convenience store, he grabbed a drink and approached the cashier, pointing a firearm and demanding cash from the cashier. Afterward, he left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and entered the front seat of the getaway car before driving away.

That man is described as standing anywhere from 5’8” – 6’ tall with a slim build, has a lighter complexion and is Hispanic.

He also has a black rose tattoo on one of his hands. Police say his handgun was concealed in his waistband. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt white lettering, grey jogger pants with a black to red stripe, a dark full-zip jacket, hiking boots and a light-colored baseball cap.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark green Suzuki, likely a Vitara, Grand Vitara or Sidekick model. The driver’s side window is covered in plastic.

Authorities say all three suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information related to the whereabouts of this vehicle and/or the identity of any and/or all of the suspects in this case please contact Detective Hill at 801-412-3655 or nhill@sslc.gov