Suspects crash into a car at Cricket building following robbery in Midvale

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A robbery that happened in Midvale ended in a car crashing into a building in Sandy Monday.

The robbery happened at a Sportsman Warehouse in Midvale at 7200 South 165 West.

Police say a man was walking out of the store with a gun he had just purchased when three suspects with guns pulled up next to him, stole his gun, and drove off.

The man reportedly followed them but the suspects ended up crashing into a car at the Cricket building at 7777 South 700 East in Sandy.

The suspects then ran west and police say they were last seen near 7800 South and 550 East.

Police were able to catch one suspect but the other two suspects have still not be found.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.