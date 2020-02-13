Suspects caught after search near 600 North overpass in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two men in custody after a short pursuit and a visit to the hospital Wednesday night.

Police were trying to serve a warrant when the suspect and a friend drove off in a car. After a short chase, they took off on foot.

The friend was apprehended quickly leaving the suspect on the run near the 600 North overpass on Interstate 15 when police set a K9 officer after him.

“The male that was bit by the canine, he had warrants for aggravated assault, for drug sales and fleeing from police and now there will be new charges of fleeing from the police,” said Lt. Jen Diederich with Salt Lake City Police Department.

The suspect who was bitten by the K9 officer was taken to the hospital before he was booked into jail. Both men are in police custody Wednesday night.

