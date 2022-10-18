SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City FBI has confirmed the arrest of a wanted Utah serial bank robber.

Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, was arrested by Greenwood Village Police Department in Colorado on Monday, Oct. 17 with the assistance of FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force. Hagans was arrested without incident after officers made contact with the Utah man at a hotel parking lot.

Hagans was wanted as a suspect in relation to an Aug. 30 robbery at an American First Credit Union located near 3500 South State Street and a Sept. 27 robbery of a Chase Bank near 1300 East and 3900 South in Salt Lake City.

In both robberies, Hagans had reportedly passed tellers a note while wearing a black beanie and black mask. In one instance, he allegedly pointed a gun at the teller.

Hagans is also suspected of robbing a man outside a credit union in Clearfield on Sept. 9.

According to SLC FBI, Hagans made his initial appearance in the United States District Court of Colorado on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“The FBI would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Colorado as well as the media and the public for their tips,” the Salt Lake City FBI Field Office said in a release.

All charges are only allegations and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.