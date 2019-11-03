Suspected impaired driver arrested after hitting back of police vehicle

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 21-year-old man was arrested after police said he hit a Unified Police vehicle while driving impaired early Saturday morning.

Documents state Jose Angel Fitzpatrick was involved in an traffic collision with a Unified Police officer at 1141 W Meadowbrook Expressway in Taylorsville Saturday just before 2 a.m.

Fitzpatgrick told officers he didn’t see the unmarked police vehicle, and inadvertently backed into it.

During a search of Fitzpatrick’s car, officers found two bottles of opened beer, one opened can of beer and a small baggy containing marijuana.

Fitzpatrick told officers he had had drank four beers, and had two shots of tequila, documents state.

Fitzpatrick failed a field sobriety test on scene and took a breathalyzer test where he blew a .074 BAC.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on multiple charges including driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, open container, possession of a controlled substance and improper backing up.

