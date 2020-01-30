Suspected DUI driver traveling with infant slams into back of semi-truck bed in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An allegedly impaired driver, traveling at a high rate of speed with an infant in her car, slammed into the back of a stopped semi-truck Wednesday afternoon in Logan.

According to Logan Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons, around 1:40 p.m. a notification to look out for a silver sedan came in after the clerk from Dukes Convenience Store located at 2000 South 1000 West called and said she thought the female driver was intoxicated.

As officers were responding to the area, the driver was observed by witnesses as traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of traffic along U.S. 89 before she slammed into the back of a semi-truck bed as it was stopped in the turn lane attempting to make a right-hand turn.

The infant was in a car seat and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female driver was flown to a hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

An update will be provided once additional information is released.

