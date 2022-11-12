MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A suspected DUI driver crashed into a pole in Millcreek Friday night, causing the car to catch on fire before the man fled the scene, according to the Unified Police Department.

Unified Police say the driver hit a pole outside of a car dealership at the 4100 block of S. State St.

The car reportedly caught fire, and the man fled the scene.

Police ran the plates of the vehicle and found that the driver lived nearby the area.

Officers went to the home of that individual where he was reportedly found with minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Police say the man is being processed for possible DUI as impairment is a suspected factor in the crash.

No further information is currently available.