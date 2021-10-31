Suspected DUI car crash along I-15 leaves one dead

(Courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety)

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A person has been killed after a vehicle crash along I-15 early Sunday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the crash happened along I-15 near milepost 272 around 12:05 a.m.

Officials say a pickup truck was traveling southbound and drifted into the emergency lane, striking another sedan.

Authorities say the front seat passenger in the sedan was killed in the impact. The driver of that car was transported to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The pickup truck driver sustained no injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Lanes along I-15 southbound were blocked as authorities investigated and cleared the accident scene. The roads have now reopened at this time.