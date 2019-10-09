Suspect wanted in connection with shots fired at Granger High apprehended

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Police arrested the “primary” suspect wanted in connection with shots fired at Granger High School.

On September 13, eight people were taken in custody after shots were fired on Granger High School property outside a football game.

Granite School District officials said district and UTA police monitored TRAX in plainclothes after several leads suggesting that the suspect and peers had been seen using the service.

The suspect, a runaway minor who police say does not live in West Valley City or attend anywhere in Granite School District, is facing charges that may include weapons possession, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, and trespassing. 

Officials said the suspect had initially been taken into custody that evening but was released to family the next morning after there was insufficient evidence to hold him.

Additional evidence was obtained several days leading to his arrest Tuesday.

“We are grateful for the diligent efforts of our detectives in conjunction with allied agencies such as UTA Police, to assist in locating this suspect,” said Granite Police Chief Randy Porter in a statement.

