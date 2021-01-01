Suspect wanted in connection to multiple Utah County bank robberies arrested after 7-hour SWAT standoff

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Officials took a man allegedly involved in multiple Utah County bank robberies into custody Thursday following a seven-hour standoff with the Provo/Orem/BYU/UVU Metro SWAT Team, according to Provo Police.

According to the post, detectives located 60-year-old Dennis Craig Wing on 1425 South State Street in Provo.

Wing, from Springville, allegedly robbed Key Bank in Provo on December 11, 2020. He is also a suspect for recent Springville and Orem bank robberies.

Wing was also charged on Thursday with kidnapping, assault domestic violence, damage/interference communication device, interference with arresting officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice, police say.