Suspect wanted in connection to multiple Utah County bank robberies arrested after 7-hour SWAT standoff

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Provo Police Department

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Officials took a man allegedly involved in multiple Utah County bank robberies into custody Thursday following a seven-hour standoff with the Provo/Orem/BYU/UVU Metro SWAT Team, according to Provo Police.

According to the post, detectives located 60-year-old Dennis Craig Wing on 1425 South State Street in Provo.

Wing, from Springville, allegedly robbed Key Bank in Provo on December 11, 2020. He is also a suspect for recent Springville and Orem bank robberies.

Wing was also charged on Thursday with kidnapping, assault domestic violence, damage/interference communication device, interference with arresting officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice, police say.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots