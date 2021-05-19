Suspect takes police on 122 mph pursuit through Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after taking police on a high-speed chase through Millard County.

According to a probable cause statement, on Tuesday, May 18, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station in Scipio at around 9:11 a.m.

A witness told police that a man, later identified as 27-year-old Joshua Julius Doan, came up to talk to her when he then forced his way into her car and drove off.

Officers spotted the vehicle around milepost 176 while travelling southbound on I-15.

Police then began pursuing of Doan’s car. While in pursuit, a probable cause statement said Doan passed multiple officers while on the shoulder of the road at speeds up to 122 miles per hour.

The officer after Doan decided to end the chase while Doan continued to drive southbound.

A probable cause statement said Doan eventually crossed over the median and began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-15.

Doan then crashed through a fence on the east side of I-15, driving through a field until he reached Hot Springs Road, according to police.

Once on Hot Springs Road, Doan struck another vehicle, but continued driving after the collision, according to a probable cause statement.

He then turned right onto County Road 3917 where he got out of his vehicle and began running west.

A probable cause statement said multiple Millard County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies were able to catch up with Doan.

As the deputies tried to take him into custody, Doan turned around to face an officer “as if he were going to fight,” a probable cause statement said.

An MCSO deputy then tazed Doan and took him into custody.

After he was taken into custody, officers learned Doan had a revoked driver’s license out of Wyoming due to an alcohol-related offense as well as several felony charges in Wyoming.

Doan is facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, interference with an arresting officer, and reckless endangerment.