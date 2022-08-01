JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating three separate incidents of “suspicious livestock killings” in Juab County.

The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the “arrest or conviction of any person involved in the theft, mutilation or malicious killing of livestock.”

(Courtesy of Juab County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities shared photos of the animals’ bodies found with injuries. All three incidents occurred within a week of each other in the Levan and Mills area of Juab County.

Authorities are asking anyone with details about the incidents to contact the Juab County Sheriff’s Office at (435) 623-1349.