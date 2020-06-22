Suspect sought after buck pronghorn found illegally shot and killed in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking the public for anyone with information about a suspect who illegally shot and killed a buck pronghorn in Utah County to contact them.

DWR responded on June 3 around 8 a.m. to reports by several people who witnessed an adult male shoot at a buck pronghorn several times on Lake Mountain, near the communication towers.

The pronghorn died and was left at the scene. Officials said there was no pronghorn season at the time of the shooting.

The man was described as wearing blue jeans and a white jersey-style shirt with a number on the back. He left the scene in a newer, white, four-door truck, with either a gray or silver stripe, possibly a Ford. He was last seen driving toward Stillwater Canyon near Saratoga Springs.

“Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this pronghorn, or any other wildlife, is encouraged to contact the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337.”

You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website.

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer James Thomas at 801-503-4070.

Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.