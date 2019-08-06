Suspect shot, killed by SLCPD officers after 911 hang-up call identified

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- A man shot and killed by two Salt Lake City Police officers Monday night has been identified.

Salt Lake City police said officers responded to a 911 hang-up call from the area near an apartment complex at 350 East 700 South around 7 p.m.

Det. Greg Wilking said 29-year-old Riche Antonio Santiago confronted officers with a gun when they got to the scene. He was shot and killed.

Wilkins said the two officers involved were uninjured. As part of the officer-involved critical incident protocol, they are both on paid administrative leave.

A look at Santiago’s court records in Utah show a few traffic violations and several incidents of fleeing from police.

Det. Wilking said it is unclear at this time if Santiago lived at the apartments or was just visiting. That’s all under investigation at this time. Per protocol, the West Valley City Police Dept. is investigating the shooting going forward.

Body camera footage will be provided to the public in 10 working days, Det. Wilking said.

