SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been taken into custody after allegedly crashing through the Magna Gate of the Kennecott Copper Mine in Salt Lake City.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Alex Wesley Jenkins is currently facing numerous charges including a felony of commercial obstruction, interfering with a police service animal or handler, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), reckless driving, and criminal trespass within a dwelling.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Kennecott Copper Mine located at 2540 S 9180 W on reports of a silver car ramming through the entry gate and bypassing security.

Upon arrival, officers with Utah’s Unified Police Department along with site security located the vehicle at the tailings pile of the facility just east of the 202 highway. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle but Jenkins failed to yield.

Jenkins then allegedly crashed through a locked gate, causing extensive damage, then fled from officers onto the 201 highway.

A police chase began and continued onto the 201 highway headed westbound. Jenkins allegedly was seen running multiple stop signs and driving into the oncoming traffic lane on the highway.

While attempting to take the onramp from westbound 201 onto Interstate 80, Jenkins allegedly lost control and went into the onramp median on the south side of the road where his vehicle became disabled.

Jenkins then exited the vehicle and allegedly began to walk away from officers, ignoring their commands to stop.

A police K-9 and arrest control techniques were used to take Jenkins into custody. Jenkins allegedly continued to resist officer efforts to put him in handcuffs. Once Jenkins was safely in custody, officers conducted a search of his vehicle and located two baggies of marijuana.

Jenkins was then transported to Jordan Valley West hospital. Once he was medically cleared, Jenkins was booked into the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center on multiple charges.

Jenkins was on parole during the time of these crimes, and his parole officer has since been notified of these new offenses.