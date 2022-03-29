VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A Vernal man is in custody after he allegedly painted his face to resemble “The Joker” from Batman before he attempted to kill someone following an argument.

Police responded to reports of a man who had face paint resembling The Joker from the Batman movies attempting to break into a residence in Vernal on Monday.

Officers were able to find the man matching the description of the reports and he was later identified as Jonathan Clark.

Clark had a knife in his possession which he later told police he stole from the local Walmart along with the face paint, police said.

After some more investigating, police found that Clark knew the people whose home he was trying to break into.

Clark told police he had planned to kill one of the residents of the home due to a prior argument. He said he had planned to stab the person to death with the stolen knife and “would kill anyone that got in his way,” police said.

Clark was arrested and booked into the Uintah County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, intoxication, and criminal trespass.