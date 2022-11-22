SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The suspect of a Salt Lake City nightclub shooting that killed a 29-year-old mother was arrested sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning after turning himself in to law enforcement.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that Dustin Pedersen, 37, has been taken into custody for the murder of Nichole Olsen.

The agency says that they responded to a report of an altercation resulting in a shooting near a nightclub in the area of 300 South and West Temple early Sunday morning. According to police records, a physical fight between Pedersen’s friend and Olsen’s boyfriend played out in the parking lot of the nightclub, resulting in shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found that someone, most likely a friend of Olsen, drove her to the University of Utah Hospital where she died shortly after as a result of her injuries. SLCPD adds that Pedersen and his friend fled in a BMW after the incident.

Pedersen reportedly turned himself in to the the Kane County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, divulging that he was driving a dark-colored BMW.

SLCPD says that Pedersen told the Kane County Sheriff’s Office that “he fired a single round from his gun to scare people off during the fight inside the parking lot.” The gun was reportedly secured by deputies.

Pedersen has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a single count of Murder.