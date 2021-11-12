Suspect leads West Valley City Police on stolen car chase

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police were led on a stolen car chase late Thursday night.

West Valley City Police were pursuing the driver of a stolen truck near I-80 and State Street.
At one point, the suspect started driving along the opposite way of traffic. Out of safety precautions, authorities stopped pursuing the suspect at that time.

When authorities located the truck a bit later, they discovered it abandoned in South Salt Lake near 3000 S. and 200 E. The driver was nowhere to be found.

Authorities say the chase lasted about 10 minutes.

