Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was person of interest in North Ogden homicide

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect shot and killed by police Thursday night in Salt Lake City was a person of interest in a North Ogden homicide last week.

North Ogden police said agents from the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (VFAST) were assisting the department with locating a person of interest in the death of 29-year-old Dalton Wood.

North Ogden Police Lt. Jeremy Hindes said Brian Filion, 41, was considered a person of interest in Wood’s murder but did not disclose what his role in the shooting was. Three other individuals, including Ryan Dash, who told police he shot and killed Wood, have all been arrested in the case.

Dash was charged with first-degree felony murder. The other two individuals, Brian Christopher Jenson and Angela Lynn Valdez also face charges related to the shooting but their involvement has not been disclosed and no charges have been filed.

VFAST had tracked down Filion as he came out of an apartment in Salt Lake City. U.S. Marshals tried to arrest him when he took off.

During a foot chase and subsequent shooting, Herriman City Police K9 Hondo suffered a gunshot wound and died as a result of his injuries.

Lt. Cody Stromberg, with Herriman City Police issued the following statement Friday morning:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Herriman Police Department K9 Hondo, who was killed in the line of duty last night while assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Office in apprehending a dangerous fugitive.



Hindes also issued a statement on the passing of K9 Hondo:

On behalf of the North Ogden Police Department, North Ogden City Administration, and the community of North Ogden as a whole, we thank all those involved for their assistance. We send our sincerest condolences to the Herriman City Police Department and their K9 Handler, for their loss of a true hero, K9 Hondo.

What others are clicking on: