Suspect in Pleasant Grove SWAT standoff back in custody shortly after release

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect who was arrested after firing shots at law enforcement during a SWAT standoff in Pleasant Grove is now back in custody one day after he was released from jail.

According to arresting documents, Robert Sterling Clark was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday evening after being released earlier in the day.

Clark was initially arrested after a multi-hour SWAT standoff in Pleasant Grove on March 16.

He fired multiple shots at police during the standoff but ultimately surrendered after gas canisters were deployed in the house where Clark had barricaded himself.

Officials tell ABC4 that Clark was having a mental health episode.

“There is mental health issues here that have gone untreated. I understand that this individual is a lot different when he is on his medication, but, so yeah it’s a mental health issue but when he gets a firearm, when he comes out into the public and starts threatening the community with a firearm and discharging that weapon, and start shooting at law enforcement, it becomes a criminal matter and not a mental health matter” Captain Britt Smith with the Pleasant Grove Police Department said.

Clark was then charged with aggravated assault, attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, and Felony discharge of a weapon in city limits.

Then on Tuesday, one week after being booked into jail, Clark was released from jail due to an order from a Fourth District Judge.

On Wednesday evening, Clark was rearrested, according to arresting documents.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.