Suspect in Magna standoff arrested again for firing gun, threatening to kill neighbor’s dog

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A Magna man previously involved in a SWAT standoff in June is now facing multiple new charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Authorities were called to a home on West Gardenia Circle after 30-year-old Gley Valenzuela allegedly barricaded himself inside a garage with a gun. Shots were reportedly fired just before 3 a.m.

After several hours of negotiations, Valenzuela surrendered and was taken into custody on charges of intoxication, discharge of firearms, carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Valenzuela was later released on multiple conditions, including forfeiting or refraining from possessing a firearm participating in substance abuse classes, according to court documents.

On July 4, just days after his release, Valenzuela was arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds outside before fleeing back into his home.

A nearby resident told authorities Valenzuela had been yelling at him and his family and “was obviously intoxicated,” according to court documents. The victim accused Valenzuela of threatening to kill the family and their dog, and reported Valenzuela fired shots into the air.

The man says his two daughters, both under the age of 12, were also outside during the incident.

Police say four other witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

When speaking with police, Valenzuela admitted to threatening to kill the neighbor’s dog but said he did not have any guns following the standoff incident in June.

He was taken into custody on Sunday for charges of felony discharge of a firearm, intoxication, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and seven counts of aggravated assault.