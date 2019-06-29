Suspect in Mackenzie Lueck’s murder was investigated for rape

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The man accused of killing and burning the remains of a University of Utah student was once accused of rape, police said.

Ayoola “AJ” Ajayi, 31, was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

The North Park Police Department in North Logan said it investigated a rape allegation five years ago against Ajayi, but the alleged victim declined to pursue charges.

Police said Ajayi lived in the North Logan area from 2013-2015.

Ajayi attended nearby Utah State University on and off during the years he lived in that community.

Online Ajayi portrayed himself as an author. He had a novel published about a “gruesome” murder witnessed by a young boy, and the victim was burned alive.

A ruled Friday that 31-year-old suspect is a danger to the community and a threat to flee if he was released on bail.

