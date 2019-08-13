Suspect in Mackenzie Lueck murder charged with child porn possession

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office filed 19 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor against Ayoola Ajayi Tuesday.

Ajayi is charged with the murder of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck.

Officials say the Salt Lake City Police Department seized Ajayi’s computer during their investigation into Lueck’s murder. They say they found a number of pictures of children engaged in sex acts.

Internet Crimes Against Children:



Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

