Suspect in domestic disturbance shot by police in Weber County

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A suspect believed to be involved in a domestic disturbance with his mother was shot by officers in Weber County Thursday.

According to a press release from Lieutenant Cortney Ryan of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a home in the area of 500 West 5000 South around 9:45 p.m. after reports of a fight between a mom and her adult son. When they arrived on scene, the son had taken off.

Around midnight, the vehicle he was driving was found in Riverdale in the area 377 West 4800 South. Lt. Ryan said the same vehicle was suspected in several hit and run accidents that night.

The suspect was found shortly after in a home nearby.

“There was a brief confrontation and shots were fired,” Lt. Ryan said. The suspect was hit by gunfire and treated a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

His identity has not been released.

The deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave. The Weber County Attorney’s Office Critical Incident Team is conducting an independent investigation and an internal review will be conducted by the Sheriff’s Office.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

