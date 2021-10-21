Suspect in deadly Orem crash didn’t have valid driver’s license, police say

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A 20-year-old Orem man has been taken into custody following a Friday night crash that left two young women dead. According to arresting documents, the man has never gotten a driver’s license.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on October 15, Orem Police were called to a two-vehicle crash near 400 South and State Street. When they arrived, police say they found four victims – two had died due to their injuries while both drivers required hospitalization for their injuries. Three of the victims were in one vehicle while one was in the other.

Orem Police identified the two young women killed as Hailee York and Ashlyn Hanzon, both 21-years-old. York and Hanzon were students at Brigham Young University in Provo.

While investigating the crash, authorities explain a witness reported the light at the intersection had gone vehicle and one of the vehicles was seen attempting to clear the intersection. A second vehicle was then seen approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed. According to the arresting affidavit, the second vehicle appeared to strike the first vehicle in the intersection.

Authorities were able to identify the driver of the second vehicle as 20-year-old Ceasar Castellon-Flores. Using security camera videos from surrounding businesses, investigators say in the arresting affidavit that Castellon-Flores could be seen approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed, passing other vehicles “at a much faster speed.” Orem investigators say the second vehicle can then be seen striking the first on the passenger side.

On Tuesday, authorities say a search warrant was served on the second vehicle, a Jeep, to review the data like the airbag control module, vehicle speed, braking status, and other data about the vehicle before and during the crash. In the arresting affidavit, investigators say the Jeep was traveling 68 mph in a 40 mph zone, increasing to 73 mph as it neared the intersection. Castellon-Flores allegedly slowed to 67 mph in about .5 seconds before the crash or at impact.

When authorities made contact with Castellon-Flores at his home, they say he tried fleeing or eluding police in his apprehension. According to the arresting document, Castellon-Flores “is a known undocumented citizen of the United States.” He was also found to have been operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

The affidavit says Castellon-Flores was booked into the Utah County Jail on two counts of felony manslaughter, two counts of no valid license – never obtained a license, reckless driving, speeding, and negligent collision. Formal charges have not yet been filed.