Suspect in custody following Ogden stabbing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — One male was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after receiving a stab wound to the leg Saturday night, according to Cameron Stiver with the Ogden Police Department.
Officials received a call around 7:30 p.m. about the stabbing, which occurred on 2080 Washington Blvd. The suspect is in custody, and police are investigating the incident. All parties involved were acquaintances.
